Relay for Life in Canal Winchester raises funds against cancer

CANAL WINCHESTER (WCMH) — The American Cancer Society believes one in three Americans will develop some form of cancer during their lifetime, so there is no shortage of families in the fight.

In Canal Winchester Saturday, the fight marched on.

Families gathered for the annual Relay For Life of Canal Winchester and Groveport event to support the American Cancer Society.

Participants walked from 4 p.m. until midnight at Canal Winchester High School in honor of friends and family members fighting cancer.

Relay for Life is the world’s largest fundraising movement to fight the disease.