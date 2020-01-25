Relative charged in accidental shooting of infant in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A relative has been charged in the accidental shooting of a boy, 4, Friday night.

Darsean Rawls, 26, of Jermain Drive in Columbus, has been charged with negligent assault.

According to Columbus Police, Rawls had a loaded handgun in his front pocket when he began wrestling around and playing with the boy.

The gun fell out of Rawls’ pocket and accidentally fired, striking the boy once in the buttocks.

The boy is in stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police did not specify what the relationship between the child and Rawls is, just stating they are related.