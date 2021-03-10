Registration opens for Columbus City Schools summer program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Registration is now open for Columbus City Schools’ (CCS) 2021 Summer Experience program.

According to CCS, the program is open for all CCS students Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and is an opportunity for students to accelerate or recover credits.

CCS is working with a number of community partners for the program including COSI, the Franklin Park Conservatory, Ohio State University, and the Columbus Department of Recreation and Parks.

CCS said the program will follow all health and safety protocols in place at the time regarding COVID-19 with the goal of holding in-person learning at five high schools, 10 middle schools, and 13 elementary schools.

The program will run for six weeks beginning June 14.

The deadline to register is June 1. For more information, as well as to register for the program, click here.