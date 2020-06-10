Registered sex offender indicted for sexual abuse of girlfriend’s 10-year-old granddaughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A repeat sex offender has been indicted on sexual abuse charges in Columbus, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s office said the Franklin County Grand Jury indicted John Richard Bevins, 58, on four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition in connection with the 2018 to 2019 sexual abuse of his girlfriend’s 10 year old granddaughter.

“This man sexually abused a 10 year old child who looked at him as her grandfather,” O’Brien stated. in a press release.

O’Brien’s office said this happened when Bevins, his girlfriend, and the girl lived together at a home on E Jenkins Ave. in Columbus.

“The defendant allegedly had sexual contact with the child in the basement of the home at times when her grandmother was away from the house. Bevins’ current sex offender classification relates to a sex offense conviction from 2007 where he sexually abused the 15 year old daughter of a different girlfriend at that time,” O’Brien stated.

Bevins will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Columbus.