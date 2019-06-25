Registered sex offender charged with videoing female in shower at CSCC

A registered sex offender was back in court Tuesday. This time he’s facing an additional charges aside from voyeurism involving assault on an officer.

Marrio Lyles, 33, faces a judge Tuesday for both felony and misdemeanor charges.

He allegedly trespassed into Delaware Hall at Columbus State Community College and videotaped a female showering on June 24th.

According to the arrest report, he ran off after the female yelled at him, and then got into a physical fight with the arresting officer. He allegedly reached towards the officer’s holster to grab his gun but was then arrested.

The officer did go to Grant Medical Center for treatment for a scratch on his left arm and a bruise on his right knee.

Lyles is known for his past voyeurism convictions that date back a few years. He is also accused of recording nearly two dozen videos up women’s skirts at an arts fest back in 2017.

His bond was set at $250,000 for the Felony and an additional $75,000 for the misdemeanor charges. He will be back in court July 3rd at 9am.