PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday.

Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Kearns, a registered violent offender since 2018, was on post-release supervision for a felony robbery conviction in Scioto County, according to records from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Portsmouth police and ODRC warned anyone who sees Kearns not to approach him and call 911 instead, as they consider him armed and dangerous. ODRC also said anyone with information on Kearns can also send an email to one of its fugitive coordinators, or call 614-728-1938.