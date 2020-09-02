Register for The New Albany Lecture Series, ‘Conversations on Social Justice,’ with NBC4’s Darlene Hill

(WCMH) — NBC4 anchor Darlene Hill will help kick off the eighth season of The New Albany Lecture Series on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

She will be presenting “Conversations on Social Justice,” alongside Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr.

The virtual program is free, but you have to register ahead of time.

About The New Albany Lecture Series

The New Albany Lecture Series, formerly The Jefferson Series, is an annual lecture and educational event series in New Albany, Ohio, featuring nationally and internationally prominent speakers. Organized by the New Albany Community Foundation since 2014, the series has brought leaders in public affairs, international affairs, health, history and the arts to Central Ohio.

Historically, the lectures have been held at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, with students from New Albany and schools all across central Ohio attending in addition to the general public.