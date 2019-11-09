Referee says he complained to Rep. Jim Jordan about sexual misconduct by Ohio State doctor

(CNN) — A second person has come forward accusing Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of covering up sexual misconduct at The Ohio State University, according to a Washington Post report.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, a wrestling referee said he reported sexual misconduct involving the alleged action of former OSU medical doctor Richard Strauss to Jordan while he was a wrestling coach, which was from 1987 to 1995.

Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Thursday’s filing is the 13th lawsuit against the school, according to the Post.

The Post said it’s at least the second time someone suing the school has said they reported Strauss’ conduct directly to Jordan.

Jordan has not been named as a defendant in any of the lawsuits.

He has repeatedly denied any knowledge of inappropriate behavior during his time as assistant wrestling coach.

More than 40 men have come forward saying they were abused by Strauss.