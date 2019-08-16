Redistricting meetings for Dublin schools set for later this month

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Discussions about the redistricting process in Dublin are set to start later this month.

The redistricting will affect grades K-8 over the next two school years.

“I’m not really sure what the redistricting has in store for our neighborhood. I’m thinking we might stay where we are, but can’t be sure,” said Katie Campanile. “I sort of have the feeling that anywhere we land in Dublin is going to be a positive experience.”

Campanile is a former teacher and has two kids at Glacier Ridge Elementary School.

“As both a former teacher and a parent, I think it’s important to keep class sizes small to benefit all the children and make it easier for the teachers to do their job,” she said.

According to Dr. Tracey Deagle, deputy superintendent of Dublin City Schools, some classes are overcrowded, so new schools and, in turn, redistricting are necessary.

“Our buildings are full right now, they’re overcrowded. We could really use this easing of students in all of our quadrants of the district,” Deagle said.

Two new elementary schools in the district are currently under construction. The future Hopewell Elementary School is located on Bright Road and the future Abraham Depp Elementary School is under construction in Jerome Village.

Those two schools are expected to be ready for the 2020-2021 school year. A new middle school is expected to be open for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We’re focusing on getting all of our elementary and middle school students into the buildings, easing our class sizes and the overcrowding we have in many of our buildings right now,” Deagle said.

Deagle said this will be a new experience for many parents in the district and understands there will be a lot of questions. Public meetings will be held before plans are finalized.

“Parents are excited and they’re curious. Of course, they have a lot of questions,” she said. “I think that they appreciate, they’re used to our district having a very transparent process when decisions such as these are made.”

Redistricting committee meetings are expected to start this month.

Once a plan is formulated, it will be subjected to public meetings, where residents can voice their concerns about the plan.

Once finalized, the redistricting plans for the elementary schools will go into place for 2020-2021 school year. Redistricting for the middle schools will start in the 2021-2022 school year.