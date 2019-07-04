Red, White & BOOM! crowds pick up as rain slows down

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)— Heavy rains and winds greeted crowds at Red, White & BOOM! 2019 early Wednesday afternoon causing slower than usual foot traffic along Civic Center Dr., but they didn’t stay away long.

As the skies parted around 8 p.m., the crowds in the strip between the Broad and Main St. bridges became shoulder to shoulder.

Red, White & BOOM! attendee Miranda Paradowski said the rain couldn’t keep her away.

“I love fireworks display. It’s probably the best I’ve ever seen, so I love coming back and seeing that,” she said.

The Red, White & BOOM! fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. You can see them in person in downtown Columbus or on NBC4’s exclusive live broadcast on TV, on the NBC4 app, or here on our website.