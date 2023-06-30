COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, fireworks will light up the sky for the biggest firework show in the Midwest — Red White and BOOM!

Before the show can go on, Columbus officials held a news conference Friday to talk about safety plans for the big event.

City officials want the thousands of people attending to know safety is at the top of their minds.

“The message is come down, enjoy yourselves, enjoy your family and let us worry about that. We got this,” said Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant.

The City of Columbus said they have a plan for anything that could happen Monday, and that starts with having every police officer and firefighter on duty.

“We think that BOOM! is going to be another great success story and one that’s safe,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Happ said they will have teams stationed all around downtown.

He also wants to remind people of what fireworks are legal and which ones are not in Columbus.

Happ says the 5 s’ are allowed: sparklers, smokes, snaps, snakes and sparking fountains.

Anything that shoots in the air, explodes or is self propelled is not allowed.

“We want everyone to have fun, but we want you to do it safely,” Happ said. “We will have teams that are teamed up around the city to respond to events like this and shut down any fireworks or confiscate fireworks.”

Chief Bryant said officers will be visible on foot, bike and in cruisers as well as in plain clothes.

“We have resources everywhere on Monday,” Bryant said.

They also have assigned officers to patrol the neighborhoods and respond to any calls for service.

Chief Bryant says they will have a youth zone on W Broad St. This is there to not only give kids something to do before the show but also allow them to engage with officers.

Bryant said there will be five missing child booths spread out across downtown beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.

W. Long street at the ns railroad tracks

West Street, south of Marconi Blvd.

W. Broad street at N. Front Street (in lawn of city hall)

In front of 200 Civic Center Drive

Washington Blvd. and W. Broad Street (north side of Cosi)

Chief Bryant encourages parents to take pictures of their child in the clothes they are wearing that day in case of emergencies.

“I want to take a minute to talk about missing children. It’s really important that we try to head off having children that get lost. We know that it is going to be chaotic down there, we know there are going to be a lot of people,” Bryant said.

She said preparations for this event started a long time ago and assures the public Columbus police have it under control.

“You see the work that is happening in front from an enforcement standpoint but you don’t know the things that are going on behind the scenes with our intelligence units and the information we are getting to make sure we are strategically working at the things that are going to occur and trying to prevent them before they even happen,” Bryant said.

The Columbus Division of Police wants to remind people the use of drones is prohibited at BOOM!. Firearms are also prohibited. They ask if you are bringing a cooler to please write your name and phone number on it. All unattended coolers will be confiscated unless they are able to contact the owner.