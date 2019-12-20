Red Kettle drive behind, you can help double your money

The Thanksgiving holiday sliced a week’s worth of fundraising away from many charities during the Christmas season. There are typically five weeks between the two holidays, this year there were exactly four. The Salvation Army says donations this season are down by about $100,000.

“To encourage the community to give generously and to have fun, we’re holding a $20 challenge,” said Major Debra Ashcraft while standing in a foyer at the Brewery District Kroger. “Every $20 bill or $20 check given in the kettle will be matched thanks to the generosity of local donors.”

Photo by Tony Mirones

If you cannot afford to drop a $20 bill into the kettle, you can get a group of friends, colleagues, or family members together and each donates until you get the amount of money you need. Then one person takes the cash and exchanges it for a President Jackson ($20 bill.) That bill then becomes a $40 donation.

“Kettle contributions are a big deal because they provide funding so the Salvation Army can serve year-round providing food for the hungry and help for the homeless,” emphasized Ashcraft.

There are two ways to give. Visit a Red Kettle and drop the money into the bucket, or you can text “CENTRALOH” to 71777. All donations will be matched dollar for dollar up to $20,000. The Red Kettle Challenge will be Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21.