Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool to replace Metallica as headliners at Sonic Temple Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The headline lineup for Sonic Temple Arts and Music Festival will now include the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tool, the event announced Monday afternoon.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield shared a note explaining why the band will no longer headline Sonic Temple for two nights:

As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying “I apologize” to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. James Hetfield

The Sonic Temple team shared a statement to their Facebook page in support of Hetfield:

Hetfield recently made his first public appearance after returning from rehab.

According to comments from Sonic Temple on their Facebook post announcing the new headliners, Front Gate Ticketing will send an email to those who already purchased passes for details on how to request a refund or exchange on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am.