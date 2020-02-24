Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool to replace Metallica as headliners at Sonic Temple Festival

Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment
UNSPECIFIED – UNDATED: In this handout image made available on March 1, 2007 by MTV, members of the band Red Hot Chilli Peppers poses for a portrait shoot. Red Hot Chilli Peppers were announced as one of the nominees for the MTV Australia Video Music Awards 2007, which take place in Sydney on April 29 at the Acer Arena. (Handout Photo by MTV/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The headline lineup for Sonic Temple Arts and Music Festival will now include the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tool, the event announced Monday afternoon.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield shared a note explaining why the band will no longer headline Sonic Temple for two nights:

As part of my continuing effort to get and stay healthy, I have critical recovery events on those weekends that cannot be moved. I apologize to all of our fans who have bought tickets for these festivals. We are working with the festival promoters to provide for refunds or exchanges. My intent with this statement is saying “I apologize” to each one of you. The reality is that I have not prioritized my health in the past year of touring and I now know that my mental health comes first. 

James Hetfield

You can read his full statement here.

The Sonic Temple team shared a statement to their Facebook page in support of Hetfield:

Hetfield recently made his first public appearance after returning from rehab.

According to comments from Sonic Temple on their Facebook post announcing the new headliners, Front Gate Ticketing will send an email to those who already purchased passes for details on how to request a refund or exchange on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10am.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

