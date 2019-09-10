Red-flag bill has hearing on Ohio Senate’s first day back from summer break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the first day back at the statehouse for Ohio State Senators after the mass shooting in Dayton, and one of the first things they are hearing is a red-flag bill.

A group from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was at the hearing.

Members said both this bill and Gov. DeWine’s proposal are great first steps toward addressing the situation.

The two are not identical. The bill introduced Tuesday does have significant differences from what DeWine is proposing.

However, the Bill’s sponsor said she is will to make changes if necessary to better reflect the Governor’s wishes.

“We’re happy that so many legislators from both sides of the aisle are looking toward solutions that Ohioans support,” said Lisa Voigt from Moms Demand Action, Ohio chapter.

After the mass shooting in Dayton in August, an identical copy of this bill was resubmitted for consideration with a Republican joint sponsor attached, State Sen. Peggy Lehner. That bill should get its own set of hearings.