Red Cross needs blood and plasma with COVID-19 anti-bodies

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Three Clintonville barbers, who tested positive for COVID-19 in September, donated their blood to help others during the pandemic.

Health research indicates that plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies helps patients recover and helps the Red Cross build a supply of convalescent plasma.

According to the Red Cross’ website, it began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from people in April and it needs more.  

The Red Cross is also offering anti-body tests to donors with results returning in a week to two weeks.

Visit the Red Cross for more information.

