Red Cross issues challenge to help on Giving Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – They work around the clock to help those during a crisis; Christmas, New Years’, weekends, they’re just one call away.

Now, the American Red Cross is challenging you to be a part of “Giving Day.”

The American Red Cross is asking for donations from the community to continue to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance during a crisis.

“When you donate, 90 cents to every dollar that you could give goes to disaster as well as home fire relief,” said Michael Tyler, regional communications manager for the Red Cross.

As millions of people have been financially struggling, money is not the only answer–you can help in a few ways.

“We’re really focused on four different things and that’s volunteerism, taking classes, blood donation, and then actual donations,” Tyler said.

If donating blood and money doesn’t seem like the right fit, volunteering doesn’t mean just helping during a natural disaster.

“It could involve writing and networking in other communities,” Tyler said.

Even spreading the word can go a long way.

“Today is today, but tomorrow, there is going to be a need, so preparing people for tomorrow and the next day and the next day after,” Tyler said.

