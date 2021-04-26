Red Cross encouraging minorities to donate blood during shortage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S needs blood. Whether it’s for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, or traumatic injuries, there is always a need.

According to the American Red Cross, this season, it is seeing a decrease in people donating blood, which is why it is calling on central Ohioans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

“We want to make sure we are overprepared. We never want to make sure we are playing catch up,” said Michael Tyler, regional communications manager with the American Red Cross.

This month, though they can use donations from everyone, they are challenging our Black and brown communities to donate too.

“We’re really focusing on the minority donors,” Tyler said. “Specifically, within the African American and Latino community to give blood as well.”

According to the American Red Cross website, type O is routinely in short supply and in high demand by hospitals – both because it is the most common blood type and because type O negative blood is the universal blood type needed for emergency transfusions, among other uses.

Approximately 45 percent of Caucasians are type O (positive or negative), but 51 percent of African Americans and 57 percent of Hispanics are type O. Minority and diverse populations, therefore, play a critical role in meeting the constant need for blood.

“If we can pump that up to 1, 2, 3 additional percentage, that could be just a game changer for blood donation,” Tyler said.

The blood drive will be hosted by the Trinity Seminary at Capital University. The drive will be held April 29 between noon to 6 p.m. in the lower level.

To book your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-73-2767