Red Cross emphasizes need for blood donors as Ohio transitions out of pandemic

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive Friday in German Village as the organization struggles to replenish the emergency blood supply for the summer.

Organization officials are concerned that blood donor turnout may lapse now that Ohio is transitioning out of the pandemic.

To encourage Ohioans to give blood, the Red Cross is offering incentives:

At select drives, presenting donors will receive a Cedar Fair admission ticket

All presenting donors will receive a Columbus Zoo and Aquarium buy-one-get-one free entry coupon

A $5 Amazon.com gift card and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $50 Visa Gift Card

A chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five, powered by Suburban Propane.

Friday’s blood drive takes place Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the German Village Society, 588 S. 3rd Street, Columbus.

Other donor times and locations can be found on the Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).