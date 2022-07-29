COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Red Cross of Greater Columbus is sending emergency response teams to Kentucky to assist flood victims.



“Throughout the region, we have multiple trucks, all emergency response vehicles, all ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Cory Paul, executive director for the Greater Columbus Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Paul says they have dozens of volunteers made up of shelter workers, nurses, mental health professionals and more, all prepared to leave.



Before they deploy, the Red Cross says they’re working to determine how many volunteers are needed, to keep recovery efforts flowing smoothly.



“There’s the initial response phase, there’s the recovery phase and so we will be supporting this disaster for a long time, and making sure that we’re taking care of our volunteers and making sure that they’re getting enough rest and time in between deployments is really very important also,” said Paul.

However, it’s a job that requires a lot of support, which is why he hopes more people are inspired to join.



“It could be your family, it could be your friends, it could be your community, and so that’s the care and concern that we take,” said Paul. “Every one of our volunteers, every one of our staff, that go to these disasters, really go with that care and concern in mind.”