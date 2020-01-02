Recycle your live Christmas trees into fish habitats at Alum Creek Lake

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH)– The US Army Corps of Engineers at Alum Creek Lake wants to take your live Christmas trees off your hands.

January 2- 10, you can get rid of your tree free of charge and help out the environment at the same time.

“If you like fishing or just being out in the park, it’s a way to give back to it,” said USACE Alum Creek Natural Resource Specialist Park Ranger Kara Wagner.

Drop off your live Christmas tree to be recycled now through Jan. 10!



5905 Lewis Center Rd.@USACEHQ at Alum Creek Lake will be turning them into artificial fish habitats. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Bgo9TybHQ6 — Kristine Varkony (@KristineVarkony) January 2, 2020

The rangers at Alum Creek Lake will be recycling those trees by turning them into fish habitats Wagner explained.

“Essentially, we will string a few of the trees together. We’ll drill holes through the base of them and string them with wire and tie them to cinder blocks, and we’ll drop them into the bottom of our lake,” she elaborated. “Most of the needles will fall off pretty quickly. The branches will provide shelter for the tinier fish to keep them safe.”

Wagner said they saw the success of similar USACE programs and wanted to implement it themselves. Community response has been positive, and just a few hours into the first day, there were already dozens of trees dropped off.

“It’s been one car after another today. We are very excited and pleasantly surprised,” Wagner added.

You can drop trees off anytime of day outside the Alum Creek Visitor Center at 5905 Lewis Center Dr. Lewis Center, OH 43035.

If you have any questions, call (740)548-6151.