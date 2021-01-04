Recycle your live Christmas tree into fish habitat at Alum Creek Lake

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH)– The US Army Corps of Engineers at Alum Creek Lake wants to take your live Christmas trees off your hands.

Saturday, Jan. 9 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. you can get rid of your tree free of charge and help out the environment at the same time.

“Last year’s project was a HUGE success but we did receive more trees than expected (over 1000!). This year we are cutting back the dates and times for tree donations and partnering with a local Eagle Scout and some awesome volunteers to complete the project,” Alum Creek Lake, US Army Corps of Engineers said in a Facebook post announcing the event.

The Alum Creek Visitor Center is located at 5905 Lewis Center Dr. Lewis Center, OH 43035. If you have any questions, call (740) 548-6151.