Recovery program graduates largest class in 30-year history

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A central Ohio recovery program is celebrating a significant milestone.

On Monday, 18 women graduated from Amethyst, making the class the largest to ever graduate from the program in its 30-year history.

Amethyst, which is offered through Alvis, provides addiction, mental health, and trauma treatment programs. It focuses on single women and reuniting families with the aid of long-term recovery treatment.

“I think that the 18 really shows that we’re able to reach a diverse group of women and provide very individualized programming because one size doesn’t fit all,” said Linda Janes, Alvis’s chief program officer.

One of the newest graduates is Sheila Stephens, a mother and grandmother who was once addicted to alcohol and drugs, including heroin.

Stephens said her addiction led to several members of her family distancing themselves from her.

“It was probably the lowest point of my life,” she recalled.

Stephens has now been sober for more than three years, thanks to the help she received from Amethyst.

She has reunited with several of her family members, many of whom celebrated with her at her graduation.

“It’s just such a wonderful feeling that you’ve done something to make them feel that happy and that excited,” she said. “It’s just nice.”

