Recognizing symptoms of dementia

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Around 50 million people around the world have dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases reported each year.

It was mentioned in court that Henry Evans has the condition. Authorities say he murdered Dorothy Cage-Evans. Investigators say Cage Evans’ husband, Henry Evans killed her Monday. Their daughter told police Evans has advanced stage dementia.

So many families are deeply affected by this disease. Doctor Marc Pesa said anyone can get it.

“Dementia is a global decline in your overall functioning where people have difficulty remembering things,” said Pesa. He says the disease can also impact movement and a person’s ability to live alone.



“Unfortunately for the most part it’s fairly grim diagnose. Once you get it gets to be progressive . The things that we are doing currently aren’t really helping,” said Pesa.

Dr Pesa says folks with dementia are not typically violent but there are some exceptions.

“People would come in and sometimes they’d lash out on you or punch you. But it’s usually just a quick reflex action. It’s not a carefully thought out thrashing that they are putting on someone,” said Pesa.

Dr Pesa said early detection is key.

If you see any symptoms or signs take your loved one to the doctor.