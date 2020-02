COLUMBUS(WCMH)–On January 12, 2020, a Columbus resident entered a home listed for sale in the 200 block on Miami ave. When three suspects had broken into it through the backdoor.

The victim called the police, but the suspects were able to leave out a second-story window to the roof according to the Columbus PD.

The Columbus police ask if you know any or all of the suspects’ contact: 614-645-2248 or jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.