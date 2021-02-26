Recognize these men? Police are seeking them in connection with series of vehicle thefts

Groveport police are seeking the public’s help in identifying these two individuals.

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who may be connected to a series of vehicle thefts.

Police say a vehicle was stolen in Groveport on Thursday. An hour later, two unknown males attempted to use the victim’s credit card at a store on South High Street. The suspects were captured on camera exiting the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to contact Det. Josh Gilbert of Groveport police at 614-830-2060 or jgilbert@groveport.org. Police say identifying them could assist in identifying a vehicle theft ring.