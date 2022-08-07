A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are more than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Ohio.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Candy Cake
– Servings: 25
– Yield: 10 x 16 inch sheet cake
– Number of ingredients: 10
Buckeyes I
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 5 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 5 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 5
Cincinnati Chili I
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Amish Meatloaf
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9×5 inch loaf
– Number of ingredients: 12
Pecan Sour Cream Pound Cake
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 10-inch Bundt or tube pan
– Number of ingredients: 12
Authentic Cincinnati Chili
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 3 hrs 30 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 11 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Best City Chicken
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 55 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 7
– Yield: 14 skewers
– Number of ingredients: 9
Buckeye Balls II
– Prep: 45 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 5 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
Slow Cooker Sauerkraut and Sausage
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs
– Total: 4 hrs 15 minutes
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Buckeye Cookies III
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 – 4 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
Bloody Mary Mix
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 (6 ounce) servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
The Sarge’s Goetta – German Breakfast Treat
– Prep: 5 hrs
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Total: 6 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Cincinnati-Style Chili
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 18
Tomato Juice Spaghetti Sauce
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Sunday’s Apple Pie
– Prep: 45 minutes
– Cook: 50 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 pie
– Number of ingredients: 6
Easy Buckeye Bars
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 10×15-inch jelly roll pan
– Number of ingredients: 6
Shaker Lemon Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 4
Buckeyes II
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 5
Lauren’s Cincinnati Chili
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 3 hrs
– Total: 3 hrs 20 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Chef John’s Cincinnati-Style Chili
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 25 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
Amish Poor Man’s Steak
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Additional: 8 hrs
– Total: 9 hrs 25 minutes
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Buckeye Balls
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 6
Vinegar and Egg Crust
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch double or 3 single crusts
– Number of ingredients: 6
Jack’s Old-Fashioned Beef and Vegetable Soup
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs 15 minutes
– Total: 4 hrs 40 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 21
Skyline® Dip
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Homemade Vegetable Juice Cocktail
– Prep: 1 hr
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 40 minutes
– Servings: 40
– Yield: 10 quarts
– Number of ingredients: 15
Potato Candy from Ohio
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Additional: 2 hrs 30 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 50 minutes
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 24 slices
– Number of ingredients: 6
Cincinnati Skyline Chili
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 50 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Baked Beans III
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Buckeye Balls I
– Servings: 144
– Yield: 12 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 5
Buckeye Cookies II
– Servings: 30
– Yield: 5 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 5
Chocolate Chip Chunk Cookies
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 10
Best Bresslin’ Pasta Casserole Done Cincinnati Style
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 15
Cincinnati Chili II
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 5 servings
– Number of ingredients: 10
Pork Chops in White Wine
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Servings: 4
– Yield: 4 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Tweed Squares
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 25 minutes
– Additional: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 45 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
