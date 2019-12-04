Recent killings shed light on domestic violence problem

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Within one week, two women here in central Ohio have been killed by their significant others, and a former Ohio State quarterback was stabbed inside his home by a girlfriend.

All three incidents are reminders just how prevalent domestic violence still is in our society.

The cases have victims’ advocates asking how can we prevent this?

Advocates said that in the past 40 years, law enforcement has constantly changed its approach to domestic violence, and now they’re asking for the courts to catch up.

“The high-risk offender needs the court to intervene just like we do in drug court with people’s whose addiction is about to kill them,” said Nancy Grigsby of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. “We take extreme measures.”

Two more dead because of domestic violence in central Ohio.

“Both women did everything we would ask them to do,” Grigsby said.

In both cases — one involving 27-year-old Brandon Ivy and the other involving 34-year-old Kevin Nutter — the men violated protection orders against them after facing domestic violence charges.

In the case of Kevin Nutter, he only spent two days in jail after he pled guilty to violating the protection order. It was recommended that he serve 30 days.

“I believe the courts have a couple of obligations in these cases,” Grigsby said. “One is to the victim of the crime, one is to the community, and one is to the defendant.”

Grigsby said the courts should have done more.

She said courts often use a one-size-fits-all sentencing phase, which can be lenient for first-time offenders, even if they show signs of being dangerous.

Grigsby believes there needs to be a deeper assessment of all domestic violence suspects.

“We did neither of these gentlemen any favors by looking away because one of them committed suicide at the scene, the other is likely and probably will spend the rest of his life in prison,” she said.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, click here for a list of organizations around Ohio that can help, or call the Ohio Domestic Violence Network hotline at 800-934-9840.