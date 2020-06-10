Recent high school grads plan protest in Galena

GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of recent high school graduates are planning a “Black Lives Matter” protest for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at McNamara Park in Galena. They want men, women and children to come together in unity. Esha Sharma helped organize the event.

“In the United States and the world, we see a lot of racial inequality, especially with black people in America,” Sharma said. “We want to bring awareness that all lives can’t matter until black lives do.”

Coming together as one is what organizers say this demonstration is all about. It’s also about helping people understand why black lives matter and why the community is demonstrating.

“So, when I hear people combat black lives matter with all lives matter, I just try to bring forth an educational front,” Sharma said. “That’s what we are going to try to do here tomorrow.”

Sharma realizes this conversation is hard to have for some, but she and her peers hope the gathering will open some eyes and hearts.

“My heart breaks everyday as I see people defend the police officer who murdered an innocent black man who was unarmed,” Sharma said.

Organizers want everyone to wear masks, wear all black clothing, bring signs and money to donate.

People will have the opportunity to speak and hear performances by local singers.