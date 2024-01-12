COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Real estate experts collected data from nationwide Google searches to name each state’s favorite home aesthetic.

Palm Parade Real Estate examined the average number of monthly Google searches made for different home aesthetics, paired with terms like “decor” and “style,” to name the most popular décor in each state.

Boho

The most popular aesthetic in Ohio and 43 other states, Boho is described by Palm Parade as “a free-spirited and eclectic style that embraces a variety of patterns, textures, and brilliant colors characterizes the Boho or Bohemian approach to the home.” The company said tapestries, woven wall hangings, and diverse collections are common in Boho rooms.

“The Boho aesthetic is the most popular choice across the nation likely due to the fact that it allows people to express themselves openly, as well as allowing them to demonstrate their individuality through a combination of worldwide influences,” said Palm Parade in a release.

Farmhouse

The Farmhouse aesthetic came second in Ohio, evoking “a sense of warmth and simplicity,” with exposed wooden beams and reclaimed accents. “It helps to create a warm and inviting ambiance with its neutral color palettes, particularly whites and muted tones,” said Palm Parade.

Farmhouse evokes “a sense of warmth and simplicity,” with exposed wooden beams and reclaimed accents. (Adobe Stock)

Steampunk

In third, Steampunk is defined by a combination of Victorian-era design, industrial components and futuristic fantasies. Palm Parade said this style is inspired by steam-powered machinery from the nineteenth century as well as speculative science fiction. The color scheme is rich and dark, with deep browns, burgundy, and metallic tones.

Steampunk is inspired by steam-powered machinery from the nineteenth century as well as speculative science fiction. (Adobe Stock)

Grunge

Grunge came in fourth, and is “raw, edgy, and effortlessly stylish style that draws inspiration from the alternative music and fashion subculture of the 1990s,” said Palm Parade. Grunge home décor components include plaid patterns, dark hues, and DIY touches, reflecting a “rebellious and nonconformist mentality.”

Grunge home décor components include plaid patterns, dark hues, and DIY touches. (Adobe Stock)

Art Deco

In Fifth, Art Deco is distinguished by a “lavish and glamorous design style” that originated in the 1920s and 1930s. It has bold geometric patterns, symmetrical shapes, and an opulent feel to it. Palm Parade said rich jewel tones, metallics, and high-contrast combinations are frequently used in the color pallet.

Art Deco has bold geometric patterns, symmetrical shapes, and an opulent feel to it. (Adobe Stock)