COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June.
- This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June 24.
- This home at 4962 Nadine Park Dr. in Hilliard sold on June 23.
- This home at 1384 Goldsmith Dr. in Westerville sold on June 13.
- This home at 464 E. Torrence Rd. in Columbus sold on June 10.
- This home at 1008 Hunter Ave. in Columbus sold on June 9.
- This home at 1133 Northwest Blvd. in Grandview Heights sold on June 9.
- This home at 222 W. Dominion Blvd. in Columbus sold on June 8.
- This home at 50 S. Chesterfield Rd. in Columbus sold on June 7.
- This home at 2570 Clemton Park E. in Blacklick sold on June 6.
- This home at 5882 Nash Ave. in Westerville sold on June 6.