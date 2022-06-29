COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June.

This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June 24.

This home at 4962 Nadine Park Dr. in Hilliard sold on June 23.

This home at 1384 Goldsmith Dr. in Westerville sold on June 13.

This home at 464 E. Torrence Rd. in Columbus sold on June 10.

This home at 1008 Hunter Ave. in Columbus sold on June 9.

This home at 1133 Northwest Blvd. in Grandview Heights sold on June 9.

This home at 222 W. Dominion Blvd. in Columbus sold on June 8.

This home at 50 S. Chesterfield Rd. in Columbus sold on June 7.

This home at 2570 Clemton Park E. in Blacklick sold on June 6.

This home at 5882 Nash Ave. in Westerville sold on June 6.