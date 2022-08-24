This home in central Ohio sold for around $1,000,000 this month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000.

For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in August for around $1,000,000 in central Ohio.

This home at 986 Jaeger St. in Columbus sold for $975,000 on Aug. 19.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

This home at 484 N. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $975,000 on Aug. 8.

This home at 2671 Fair Ave. in Bexley sold for $990,000 on Aug. 1.

This home at 3676 Farley Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,040,000 on Aug. 2.

This home at 2115 Waltham Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,075,000 on Aug. 10.

This home at 4310 Woodhall Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,090,000 on Aug. 17.

This home at 7540 Alpath Rd. in New Albany sold for $1,100,000 on Aug. 10.

This home at 3895 Fairlington Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,110,000 on Aug. 8.

This home at 2389 Bryden Rd. in Bexley sold for $1,225,000 on Aug. 19.

This home at 4280 Abbey Chase Ct. in Hilliard sold for $1,320,000 on Aug. 5.

