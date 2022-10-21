COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.

Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for an average of 15 days.

As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed homes sold for $500,000, $750,000 and $1,000,000. For comparison, here are homes sold in September and October for around $1,500,000 in central Ohio.

This home at 4952 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,345,000 on Sept. 28.

This home at 2400 Arlington Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,380,000 on Sept. 15.

This home at 1608 Liberty Bluff Dr. in Powell sold for $1,415,530 on Sept. 30.

This home at 1150 Millcreek Ct. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,416,783 on Sept. 13.

This home at 1736 White Oak Dr. in Powell sold for $1,420,000 on Oct. 7.

This home at 1760 Upper Chelsea Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,525,000 on Oct. 7

This home at 2457 Kensington Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,550,000 on Sept. 6

This home at 434 N. Columbia Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,595,000 on Sept. 26.

This home at 5480 Dublin Rd. in Dublin sold for $1,780,000 on Oct. 17.

