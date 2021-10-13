COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive home sold in Delaware County last month was worth more than the next two most expensive combined.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the county auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in September in the largest county in suburban Columbus.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 362 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $437,072, and the median price was $407,241. Seven properties sold for more than $1 million.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

10. This home at 5790 Summer Ridge Lane in Galena sold for $916,082 on Sept. 24.

9. The home at 6108 Via Florenza Drive in Galena sold for $930,000 on Sept. 9. An image was not available from the Delaware County Auditor’s online listing.

8. This home at 8032 Wingate Place in Delaware sold for $935,000 on Sept. 9.

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA

7. This home at 1086 Case Road in Delaware sold for $1,050,000 on Sept. 16.

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA

6. This home at 1441 Kearney Way in Delaware sold for $1,120,000 on Sept. 16.

5. This home at 456 Partridge Bend in Powell sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 28.

GEDSC DIGITAL CAMERA

4. This home at 891 Matthews Brook Lane in Powell sold for $1,486,500 on Sept. 16.

GE DIGITAL CAMERA

3. This home at 270 Valley Run Place in Powell sold for $1,500,000 on Sept. 16.

2. This home at 6645 Lake Trail Drive in Westerville sold for $1,530,000 on Sept. 15.

1. This home at 1581 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $3,300,000 on Sept. 16.