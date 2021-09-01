The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin and Delaware counties in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive homes sold in Franklin County were in Columbus and New Albany, with two purchases at or around $3 million each.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the auditor’s offices of Franklin and Delaware counties and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County and Delaware County in August.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 2,231 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in August. The average price was $295,442, and the median price was $264,000. Twenty-three properties sold for more than $1 million.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 2620 Abington Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,450,000 on Aug. 27.

9. This home at 4225 Gunston Hall in New Albany sold for $1.5 million on Aug. 11.

8. This home at 138 S. Parkview Ave in Bexley sold for $1,535,000 on Aug. 13.

7. This home at 297 Stanbery Ave in Bexley sold for $1.6 million on Aug. 19.

6. This home at 4899 Oldbridge Drive in Columbus sold for $1.6 million on Aug. 9.

5. This home at 2550 Brixton Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,650,000 on Aug. 25.

4. This home at 6889 Chiswick Court in New Albany sold for $1.7 million on Aug. 13.

3. This home at 3 S. Ealy Crossing in New Albany sold for $1,950,000 on Aug. 11.

2. and 1. The top two homes sold in Franklin County last month were a pair of residential properties sitting on valuable land in Columbus’ Weinland Park neighborhood, just off High St.

Columbus Properties KP6, a company incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware, bought the properties, according to county auditor records. Those records list the purchaser’s location, however, in Boca Raton, Florida, with a street address that links up with the real estate arm of private equity giant Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors.

The first property, at 74 E. 9th Ave, sits on eight parcels and sold for $2,778,800 on Aug. 17.

The second property, at 100 E. 9th Ave, sits on four parcels and sold for $3 million on Aug. 17.

In Delaware County, the most expensive homes sold in August were often in Dublin or Powell.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 401 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County in August. The average price was $451,391, and the median price was $415,000. Ten properties sold for more than $1 million.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

10. This home at 7319 Bridlespur Lane in Delaware sold for $1,150,000 on Aug. 24.

9. This home at 5787 Summerwood Crossing in Galena sold for $1,190,000 on Aug. 26.

8. This home at 9378 Pine Creek Drive in Powell sold for $1.2 million on Aug. 10.

7. This home at 2118 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1.3 million on Aug. 24.

6. This home at 9353 Waterford Drive in Powell sold for $1,322,383 on Aug 26. No image was available on the Delaware County auditor website.

5. This home at 2200 Strathshire Hall Lane in Powell sold for $1,466,300 on Aug. 18.

4. This home at 660 Woods Hollow Lane in Powell sold for $1,475,000 on Aug. 12.

3. This home at 7120 Deacon Court in Dublin sold for $1,545,000 on Aug. 18.

2. This home at 7131 Deacon Court in Dublin sold for $1,875,000 on Aug. 26.

1. This home at 5340 Muirfield Court in Dublin sold for $3,750,000 on Aug 2.