COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $5 million purchase in Grove City led all Franklin County home sales last month, as every home in the top 20 sold for at least $1 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in December.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 1,849 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $262,341, and the median price was $232,500. Twenty properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 5105 Squirrel Bend Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,319,000 on Dec. 2.

9. This home at 2040 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,360,000 on Dec. 8.

8. This home at 7593 Fenway Road in New Albany sold for $1,384,000 on Dec. 15.

7. This home at 7528 Fenway Road in New Albany sold for $1.4 million on Dec. 10.

6. This home at 4615 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $1.5 million on Dec. 6.

5. This home at 324 Jackson St. in Columbus sold for $1.5 million on Dec. 3.

4. This home at 4112 Stannage Close in New Albany sold for $1.6 million on Dec. 10.

3. This home at 170 Thurman Ave in Columbus sold for $1,650,000 on Dec. 2.

2. The second-highest purchase last month was three parcels sitting on about six acres at 614 and 658 Rome Hilliard Road, which sold for $2,199,000 on Dec. 23. Below are the homes at those addresses (two at 614 and one at 658).







1. This home sitting on 3.59 acres at 4242 Hoover Road in Grove City sold for $5 million on Dec. 20 to a national funeral services company.