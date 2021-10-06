COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The most expensive home sold in Ohio’s largest county last month was worth an even $4 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in September.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 2,300 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $280,386, and the median price was $253,250. Seventeen properties sold for more than $1 million.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 7762 Chetwood Close in New Albany sold for $1,150,000 on Sept. 2.

9. This home at 1695 Roxbury Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 28.

8. This home at 2029 Cambridge Blvd in Upper Arlington sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 28.

7. This home at 7489 Lambton Park Road in New Albany sold for $1,260,000 on Sept. 15.

6. This home at 8184 Kesegs Way in Blacklick sold for $1,875,000 on Sept. 29.

5. This home at 1901 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2 million on Sept. 10.

4. The home presumably behind this tree line at 4199 Walnut St. in Westerville sold for $2,250,000 on Sept. 23.

3. This home at 183 E. 16th Ave in Columbus, two blocks east of The Ohio State University’s campus, sold for $2,375,000 on Sept. 22.

2. This home at 4401 Kipling Lane in Upper Arlington sold for $2.4 million on Sept. 28.

1. This home at 9 New Albany Farms Road in New Albany sold for $4 million on Sept. 23.