COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four home sales of $2 million or more led Franklin County in January, kicking off what is expected to be another boomtime for the Columbus housing market.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 1,363 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $270,390, and the median price was $235,000. Eighteen properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month:

10. This home at 7548 Ogden Woods Blvd in New Albany sold for $1,385,000 on Jan. 10.

9. This home at 2201 S. Parkway Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1.4 million on Jan. 11.

8. This home at 7277 Waterston in New Albany sold for $1.4 million on Jan. 4.

7. This home at 258 Parkview Ave in Bexley sold for $1,410,000 on Jan. 4.

6. This home at 1500 McCoy Road in Columbus sold for $1,490,000 on Jan. 7.

5. This home at 336 S. Columbia Ave in Bexley sold for $1.9 million on Jan. 21.

4. This home at 2164 Elgin Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2 million on Jan. 24.

3. This home at 4462 North Gate in New Albany sold for $2,175,000 on Jan. 5.

2. This home at 165 Deshler Ave in Columbus sold for $2.4 million on Jan. 7.

1. This home at 1454 Orson Drive in Columbus was among 16 parcels of small homes from around Franklin County that sold for a total $2,450,000 on Jan. 6 to a company from Austin, Texas.