COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just one home in Delaware County sold for more than $1 million last month, but the rest of the top 10 each came in at more than $800,000.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the county auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases. Below are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in December.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 293 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $420,023, and the median price was $385,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

Note: Homes for which photos are unavailable from the county auditor’s office are accompanied by screenshots of their listing on Redfin.com.

10. This home at 9890 Glasgow Court in Dublin sold for $804,500 on Dec. 21.

9. This home at 4849 Aberdeen Ave in Dublin sold for $805,000 on Dec. 8.

8. This home at 5724 Butternut Drive in Lewis Center sold for $815,000 on Dec. 2.

7. The home at the end of this drive at 482 State Route 257 in Ostrander sold for $820,000 on Dec. 6.

6. This home at 5757 Buechel Drive in Delaware sold for $825,000 on Dec. 28.

5. This home at 6461 Via Florenza Drive in Galena sold for $835,000 on Dec. 28.

4. This home at 9552 Cordona Loop in Powell sold for $835,000 on Dec. 6.

3. This home at 11811 Overbrook Lane in Galena sold for $852,000 on Dec. 21.

2. This home at 14740 Woodtown Road in Sunbury sold for $964,000 on Dec. 16.

1. This home at 7295 Dennison Court in Dublin sold for $1.2 million on Dec. 6.