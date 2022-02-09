COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $1.8 million sale just after the New Year led all Delaware County residential land purchases in January, the first month of what is expected to be another hot year for the central Ohio housing market.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Delaware County auditor’s office and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding duplicate conveyances and transfers for $0, 170 single-family home purchases were made in Delaware County last month. The average price was $414,471, and the median price was $380,000. Five properties sold for $1 million or more.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month:

Note: Homes for which photos are unavailable from the county auditor’s office are accompanied by screenshots of their listing on Redfin.com.

10. This home at 6622 Raynor Court in Dublin sold for $810,000 on Jan. 20.

9. This home at 10645 Dundee Court in Powell sold for $875,000 on Jan. 3.

8. The home at the end of this drive at 4769 S.R. 61 in Sunbury sold for $875,000 on Jan. 12.

7. This home at the end of this drive at 13120 Center Village Road in Galena sold for $886,100 on Jan. 12.

6. This home at 2296 Lewis Center Road in Lewis Center sold for $995,000 on Jan. 6.

5. This home at 898 Riverbend Ave in Powell sold for $1,049,000 on Jan. 28.

4. This home at 5761 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center sold for $1,096,000 on Jan. 25.

3. This home at 6666 Highland Lakes Place in Westerville sold for $1.2 million on Jan. 27.

2. This home at 14520 Center Village Road in Galena sold for $1.2 million on Jan. 20.

1. This home and its 24-acre property at 5351 North Road in Lewis Center sold for $1,870,500 on Jan. 3.