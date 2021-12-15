COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The price of a typical house sold in Franklin County rose 16% last month compared with November 2020, according to county auditor Michael Stinziano, completing another hot month for one of the nation’s top housing markets.

The median sale price for a Franklin County home in November was $243,000, per Stiniziano’s office, which narrows the definition to “residential, arm’s-length transactions of two or less parcels.” That’s a 16% increase from a year ago.

Median sale price has been increasing for months, but total sales last month reversed a decrease that happened in October. Total sales in November reached $514.8 million, a 10% increase from last November.

“The numbers continue to show a strong housing market, which is in line with most real estate forecasts for Franklin County going into 2022,” Stinziano said in a release.

Total homes sold, however, were down about 35 homes from November 2020, with 1,879 sold last month.

An NBC4 analysis earlier this month found the most expensive single-family home sold in Franklin County in November was a $2.2 million house in New Albany. Seventeen properties sold for $1 million or more.

With prices for new homes outpacing previous years, and as sales tick up in general, Realtor.com projects the Columbus housing market to be the nation’s fifth-hottest in 2022.

The website’s report also put Columbus in the top 10 nationwide for this year, citing attractions such as a booming job market, large employers, top-rated school districts and easily accessible state and city parks.