COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For one moving company, more Ohioans left the state than came in during 2021.

Ohio ranks ninth in the top outbound states for 2021, according to the 45th Annual National Movers Study from United Van Lines. The company tracked its own customers’ state-to-state migration patterns, then publishes them annually.

The mover found that its top-ten inbound states are among the 20 most sparsely-populated states in America, with less than 100 people per square mile, an analysis of the data showed.

On the flip side, people who used the mover to exit a place were leaving high density. Places like Illinois (67%), New York (63%), Connecticut (60%) and California (59%), have regularly appeared on the top outbound list in recent years.

One third of people on the survey said they moved to be closer to family. Another third moved for a new job or transfer — way down from 2015 when 60 per cent said they moved for a job or transfer.

The top outbound states for United Van Lines customers in 2021 were:

New Jersey Illinois New York Connecticut California Michigan Massachusetts Louisiana Ohio Nebraska

On the other end of the market, U-Haul also published its report for Ohio, which ranks 24th out of 50 states as a place to move to. People were much more likely to hitch up a trailer and take their stuff to Texas, Florida, or Tennessee. However, Ohio is still more attractive than Michigan for U-haulers, with the Buckeye rival coming in as 42 in terms of attractiveness for those movers.

“Ohio slides 20 spots from its No. 4 ranking among growth states in 2020, which was its highest showing on the U-Haul Growth Index since ranking third in 2015,” the company noted in its report which accesses data for over two million one-way moves.

A report compiled by Stacker using the US census from 2019 showed where people in Ohio are moving to.

Florida tops the list, taking 15.8% of Ohio’s residents — that’s 30,335 people. Kentucky follows, with 6.9% of people moving there at 13,309.

Pennsylvania also attracts Ohioans, taking in 12,752 of the state’s residents (6.6%) during 2019.

Ohioans were least likely to go to Louisiana in that report, with only 1,190 people (0.6%) choosing to go there in 2019.