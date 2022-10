COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in September went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.7 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,544 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $300,583 and the median price was $265,000. In Delaware County, 297 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $486,036 and the median price was $467,509.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in September

10. This home at 2636 Sandover Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,152,500 on Sept. 27.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 3040 River Thames St. in West Scioto sold for $1,195,000 on Sept. 23.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 4225 Gunston Hall in New Albany sold for $1,265,000 on Sept. 20.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 313 Jackson St. in German Village sold for $1,275,000 on Sept. 23.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 2400 Arlington Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,380,000 on Sept. 15.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 1150 Millcreek Ct. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,416,783 on Sept. 13.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 2457 Kensington Dr. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,550,000 on Sept. 6.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 434 N. Columbia Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,595,000 on Sept. 26.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 7779 Lambton Park Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,100,000 on Sept. 28.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 386 N. Parkview Ave. in Bexley sold for $2,825,000 on Sept. 1.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in September

10. This home at 1646 Daventry Ln. in Powell sold for $950,000 on Sept. 2.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 1820 Abbotsford Green Dr. in Powell sold for $998,000 on Sept. 8.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 1544 Shale Run Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,000,000 on Sept. 15.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 3141 Hollenback Rd. in Lewis Center sold for $1,155,000 on Sept. 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 630 Woods Hollow Ln. in Powell sold for $1,182,000 on Sept. 12.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 8713 S. Birgham Ct. S. in Dublin sold for $1,209,121 on Sept. 27.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 8032 Wingate Pl. in Delaware sold for $1,215,000 on Sept. 9.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 4952 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,345,000 on Sept. 28.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 1608 Liberty Bluff Dr. in Delaware sold for $1,415,530 on Sept. 30.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 7633 Silver Lake Ct. in Westerville sold for $2,775,000 on Sept. 22.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.