COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $3.1 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $2.9 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,325 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $307,757 and the median price was $274,900. In Delaware County, 216 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $534,162 and the median price was $480,500.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in September

10. This home at 2501 Powell Avenue in Bexley sold for $1,077,000 on Sept. 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 445 Beck Street in Columbus sold for $1,150,000 on Sept. 25.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 4047 East Chelsea Green in New Albany sold for $1,175,000 on Sept. 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 4603 Sandwich Court in Dublin sold for $1,180,000 on Sept. 16.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 1220 Jackson Hole Drive in Blacklick sold for $1,280,000 on Sept. 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2781 Edgewood Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,410,000 on Sept. 27.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 2730 Edington Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,760,000 on Sept. 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 8007 Riverside Drive in Dublin sold for $1,810,000 on Sept. 5.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 7590 Brandon Road in New Albany sold for $2,500,000 on Sept. 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 4721 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $3,100,000 on Sept. 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in September

10. This home at 5865 Kilbannan Court in Dublin sold for $1,135,000 on Sept. 20.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 14338 Center Village Road in Galena sold for $1,400,000 on Sept. 11.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 9592 Lake of the Woods Drive in Galena sold for $1,230,000 on Sept. 19.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 2462 Shepherd Court in Powell sold for $1,249,999 on Sept. 5.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 756 Hawksbury Way in Powell sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 29.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2374 Sweet Clover Lane in Galena sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 3570 Rome Corners Road in Galena sold for $1,296,450 on Sept. 8.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4936 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,500,000 on Sept. 20.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 2078 Woodlands Place in Powell sold for $1,510,000 on Sept. 12.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 3774 Rome Corners Road in Galena sold for $2,962,184 on Sept. 8.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)