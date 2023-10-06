COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $3.1 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $2.9 million.
NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
Excluding transfers for $0, 1,325 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $307,757 and the median price was $274,900. In Delaware County, 216 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $534,162 and the median price was $480,500.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in September
10. This home at 2501 Powell Avenue in Bexley sold for $1,077,000 on Sept. 8.
9. This home at 445 Beck Street in Columbus sold for $1,150,000 on Sept. 25.
8. This home at 4047 East Chelsea Green in New Albany sold for $1,175,000 on Sept. 26.
7. This home at 4603 Sandwich Court in Dublin sold for $1,180,000 on Sept. 16.
6. This home at 1220 Jackson Hole Drive in Blacklick sold for $1,280,000 on Sept. 19.
5. This home at 2781 Edgewood Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,410,000 on Sept. 27.
4. This home at 2730 Edington Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,760,000 on Sept. 19.
3. This home at 8007 Riverside Drive in Dublin sold for $1,810,000 on Sept. 5.
2. This home at 7590 Brandon Road in New Albany sold for $2,500,000 on Sept. 19.
1. This home at 4721 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $3,100,000 on Sept. 8.
The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in September
10. This home at 5865 Kilbannan Court in Dublin sold for $1,135,000 on Sept. 20.
9. This home at 14338 Center Village Road in Galena sold for $1,400,000 on Sept. 11.
8. This home at 9592 Lake of the Woods Drive in Galena sold for $1,230,000 on Sept. 19.
7. This home at 2462 Shepherd Court in Powell sold for $1,249,999 on Sept. 5.
6. This home at 756 Hawksbury Way in Powell sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 29.
5. This home at 2374 Sweet Clover Lane in Galena sold for $1,250,000 on Sept. 28.
4. This home at 3570 Rome Corners Road in Galena sold for $1,296,450 on Sept. 8.
3. This home at 4936 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,500,000 on Sept. 20.
2. This home at 2078 Woodlands Place in Powell sold for $1,510,000 on Sept. 12.
1. This home at 3774 Rome Corners Road in Galena sold for $2,962,184 on Sept. 8.