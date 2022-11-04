COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,444 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $297,025 and the median price was $255,000. In Delaware County, 284 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $485,296 and the median price was $436,095.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in October

10. This home at 851 Neil Ave. in Victorian Village sold for $1,100,000 on Oct. 3.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 1833 Lake Shore Drive in West Scioto sold for $1,200,000 on Oct. 13.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 1243 Neil Ave. in Columbus sold for $1,250,00 on Oct. 7.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 4260 Dublin Road in Columbus sold for $1,325,000 on Oct. 31.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 8298 Harlem Road in Westerville sold for $1,520,000 on Oct. 21.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 1760 Upper Chelsea Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,525,000 on Oct. 7.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 5480 Dublin Road in Dublin sold for $1,780,000 on Oct. 17.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 4545 North Gate Road in New Albany sold for $1,850,000 on Oct. 5.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 7593 Fenway Road in New Albany sold for $1,885,000 on Oct. 3.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 2252 Tremont Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,240,000 on Oct. 3.

Franklin County Auditor’s Office.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in October

10. This home at 211 Shale Run Drive in Delaware sold for $933,000 on Oct. 21.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

9. This home at 2507 Daucer Court in Powell sold for $1,075,000 on Oct. 27

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

8. This home at 7757 Bridlespur Lane in Delaware sold for $1,100,000 on Oct. 19.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

7. This home at 4578 Speranza Loop in Galena sold for $1,115,000 on Oct. 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

6. This home at 12986 N. Old 3C Road in Sunbury sold for $1,160,000 on Oct. 14.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

5. This home at 7938 Tartan Fields Drive in Dublin sold for $1,355,000 on Oct. 21.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

4. This home at 1736 White Oak Drive in Delaware sold for $1,420,00 on Oct. 7.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

3. This home at 1985 Woodland Hall Drive in Powell sold for $1,975,000 on Oct. 31.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

2. This home at 1711 Strathshire Hall Place in Powell sold for $2,400,000 on Oct. 10.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

1. This home at 5000 Deer Run Drive in Dublin sold for $4,500,000 on Oct. 28.

Delaware County Auditor’s Office.