COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $1.6 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,292 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $304,488 and the median price was $278,000. In Delaware County, 197 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $495,997 and the median price was $446,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in October

10. This home at 878 Cambridge Court in Worthington sold for $1,025,000 on Oct. 25.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 280 Cornelius Street in Italian Village sold for $1,049,900 on Oct. 4.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 2385 Coventry Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,180,000 on Oct. 12.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 3008 Riverside Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,184,455 on Oct. 9.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 2400 Wenbury Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,200,000 on Oct. 2.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2639 Leeds Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,400,000 on Oct. 6.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 3880 Oxford Loop West in New Albany sold for $1,425,000 on Oct. 27.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4945 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $1,467,000 on Oct. 31.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 2151 Arlington Avenue in Upper Arlington sold for $2,050,000 on Oct. 30.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 4388 Dublin Road in Hilliard sold for $2,900,000 on Oct. 6.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in October

10. This home at 198 Aspenknoll Drive in Powell sold for $912,500 on Oct. 26.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 9366 Emerson Drive in Powell sold for $925,000 on Oct. 27.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 6680 Africa Road in Galena sold for $1,000,000 on Oct. 5.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 10697 Preston Way in Powell sold for $1,032,500 on Oct. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 5234 Rosalind Boulevard in Powell sold for $1,100,000 on Oct. 26.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 8877 Creighton Drive in Powell sold for $1,125,000 on Oct. 20.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 6073 St. Boswels Court in Dublin sold for $1,400,000 on Oct. 10.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 4944 Pesaro Way in Dublin sold for $1,513,000 on Oct. 13.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 481 Welwyn Drive in Powell sold for $1,655,000 on Oct. 10.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 3575 State Route 37 West in Delaware sold for $1,675,000 on Oct. 19.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)