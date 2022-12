COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,347 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $520,768 and the median price was $265,000. In Delaware County, 212 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $493,979 and the median price was $468,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in November

10. This home at 4945 Yantis Drive in New Albany sold for $1,300,000 on Nov. 2.

9. This home at 6106 Quin Abbey Court West in Dublin sold for $1,325,000 on Nov. 28.

8. This home at 7727 Sudbrook Square in New Albany sold for $1,350,480 on Nov. 18.

7. This home at 2611 Clarion Court in Upper Arlington sold for $1,365,000 on Nov. 17.

6. This home at 2063 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,368,300 on Nov. 2.

5. This home at 982 Jaeger St. in German Village sold for $1,475,000 on Nov. 23.

4. This home at 5490 Ashford Road in Dublin sold for $1,526,000 on Nov. 2.

3. This home at 2516 Tremont Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,700,000 on Nov. 3.

2. This home at 147 E. Deshler Ave. in German Village sold for $2,800,000 on Nov. 30.

1. This home at 2700 Crafton Park in Upper Arlington sold for $3,950,000 on Nov. 14.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in November

10. This home at 7263 Riverside Drive in Powell sold for $860,000 on Nov. 30.

9. This home at 7035 Temperance Point St. in Westerville sold for $875,000 on Nov. 14.

8. This home at 1554 Heatherwae Loop in Powell sold for $1,060,000 on Nov. 4.

7. This home at 8988 Filiz Lane in Powell sold for $1,177,000 on Nov. 4.

6. This home at 9479 Wilbrook Drive in Powell sold for $1,236,750 on Nov. 10.

5. This home at 7924 Cook Road in Plain City sold for $1,275,000 on Nov. 14.

4. This home at 9358 Highbury Court in Powell sold for $1,360,000 on Nov. 21.

3. This home at 1755 Riverstone Drive in Powell sold for $1,486,000 on Nov. 29.

2. This home at 4529 Shoemaker Road in Ashley sold for $1,590,650 on Nov. 30.

1. This home at 100 Bent Tree Road in Sunbury sold for $2,800,000 on Nov. 16.

