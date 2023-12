COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $3.1 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.7 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,084 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $313,926 and the median price was $267,000. In Delaware County, 158 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $514,624 and the median price was $447,500.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in November

10. This home at 4037 East Chelsea Green in New Albany sold for $1,250,000 on Nov. 6.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 2456 Lane Road in north Columbus sold for $1,250,000 on Nov. 3.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 2155 Cresthill Drive in Upper Arlington sold for $1,255,000 on Nov. 13.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 9 Alban Mews in New Albany sold for $1,300,000 on Nov. 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 1643 Doone Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,450,000 on Nov. 21.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 3825 Waldo Place in Upper Arlington sold for $1,500,000 on Nov. 22.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 50 South Parkview Avenue in Bexley sold for $1,685,000 on Nov. 9.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 6991 Hanbys Place in New Albany sold for $1,950,000 on Nov. 6.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 1724 Roxbury Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,425,000 on Nov. 9.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 4 Bottomley Crescent Road in New Albany sold for $3,100,000 on Nov. 29

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in October

10. This home at 1855 Hardin Lane in Powell sold for $923,925 on Nov. 17.

9. This home at 15678 Robins Road in Johnstown sold for $950,000 on Nov. 29.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 2290 Wildcat Run Court in Powell sold for $1,188,000 on Nov. 20.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 8518 Stonechat Loop in Dublin sold for $1,195,000 on Nov. 29.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 6001 Sunbury Road in Westerville sold for $1,195,000 on Nov. 9.

5. This home at 7555 Cook Road in Powell sold for $1,250,000 on Nov. 29.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 55 South Liberty Street in Powell sold for $1,350,000 on Nov. 28.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 8633 Gavington Court in Dublin sold for $1,550,000 on Nov. 20.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 600 West Orange Road in Delaware sold for $1,600,000 on Nov. 29.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 1933 Woodland Hall Drive in Delaware sold for $1,750,000 on Nov. 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)