COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The top homes sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.65 million each, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,810 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County last month. The average price was $313,646 and the median price was $272,000. In Delaware County, 371 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $497,580 and the media price was $475,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County last month

10. This home at 380 Tucker Dr. in Worthington sold for $1,460,000 on May 31.

9. This home at 3933 Farber Ct. in New Albany sold for $1,460,000 on May 13.

8. This home at 569 S. Sixth St. in Columbus sold for $1,500,000 on May 2.

7. This home at 1771 Roxbury Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,850,000 on May 3.

6. This home at 5055 Johnstown Rd. in New Albany sold for $1,995,000 on May 5.

5. This home at 6585 Morse Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on May 31.

4. This home at 6579 Morse Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on May 31.

3. This home at 6585 Morse Rd. in New Albany sold for $2,000,000 on May 31.

2. This home at 333 N. Parkview Ave. sold in Columbus for $2,650,000 on May 18.

1. This home at 1808 Upper Chelsea Rd. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,650,000 on May 18.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County last month

10. This home at 11082 Sage Creek Dr. in Galena sold for $875,000 on May 27.

9. This home at 9552 Cordona Loop in Powell sold for $905,000 on May 16.

8. This home at 1011 Elderberry Loop in Delaware sold for $920,000 on May 20.

7. This home at 1650 White Oak Dr. in Delaware sold for $940,000 on May 12.

6. This home at 2140 Wingate Dr. in Delaware sold for $975,000 on May 17.

5. This home at 5294 Amanda Ridge Ct. in Westerville sold for $1,025,000 on May 24.

4. This home at 2480 Woodland Glen Dr. in Powell sold for $1,125,000 on May 12.

3. This home at 5116 Harlem Rd. in Galena sold for $1,300,000 on May 19.

2. This home at 8238 Tillinghast Dr. in Dublin sold for $1,325,000 on May 24.

1. This home at 5405 Red Bank Rd. in Galena sold for $2,000,000 on May 20.