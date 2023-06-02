COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.48 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.35 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,354 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $321,186 and the median price was $280,000. In Delaware County, 217 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $537,784 and the median price was $502,000.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in May

10. This home at 2029 Cambridge Blvd. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,350,000 on May 10.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 1841 Suffolk Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,415,000 on May 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 7487 Ogden Woods Bl. in New Albany sold for $1,475,000 on May 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 2144 Fairfax Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,500,000 on May 2.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 7771 Pembrooke End in New Albany sold for $1,520,000 on May 30.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2274 Yorkshire Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,682,800 on May 23.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 7184 Biddick in New Albany sold for $1,800,000 on May 12.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 64 Stanbery Ave. in Bexley sold for $1,805,000 on May 19.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 2396 Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $2,030,000 on May 26.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 2528 Tremont Road in Upper Arlington sold for $2,485,000 on May 12.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in May

10. This home at 10518 Sage Creek Drive Galena sold for $990,650 on May 15.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 5483 S. Section Line Road in Delaware sold for $1,000,000 on May 22.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 7579 Tartan Fields Drive in Dublin sold for $1,100,000 on May 11.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 1141 Haverhill Court in Delaware sold for $1,110,000 on May 17.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 1837 Liberty Bluff Drive in Delaware sold for $1,170,000 on May 16.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 5192 Preston Ct. in Powell sold for $1,295,000 on May 12.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 6840 Temperance Point St. in Westerville sold for $1,360,000 on May 30.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 5177 Rosalind Blvd. in Powell sold for $1,425,000 on May 16.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 9247 Baytree Drive in Powell sold for $1,500,000 on May 10.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 1581 Woodland Hall Drive in Powell sold for $3,356,000 on May 26.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)