COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.3 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $2.1 million.

NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” to not include apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.

Excluding transfers for $0, 1,266 single-family home purchases were made in Franklin County in December. The average price was $291,325 and the median price was $250,000. In Delaware County, 195 single-family home purchases were made. The average price was $472,412, and the median price was $422,680.

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Franklin County in March

10. This home at 2556 Swisher Creek Drive in Blacklick sold for $1,100,000 on March 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 7318 S. Berkley Sq. in New Albany sold for $1,125,000 on March 13.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 2110 Cheshire Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,275,000 on March 22.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 759 S. Sixth St. in German Village sold for $1,355,000 on March 8.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 1905 Berkshire Road in Upper Arlington sold for $1,410,000 on March 22.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 2573 Swisher Creek Road in Blacklick sold for $1,450,000 on March 1.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 7555 Lambton Park Road in New Albany sold for $1,500,000 on March 22.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 2063 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington sold for $1,500,000 on March 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 4115 Croan in New Albany sold for $1,560,000 on March 17.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 16 Hays Town in New Albany sold for $2,300,000 on March 15.

(Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The 10 most expensive homes sold in Delaware County in March

10. This home at 5485 Aryshire Drive in Dublin sold for $850,000 on March 22.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

9. This home at 8795 Shaffer Drive in Powell sold for $884,000 on March 6.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

8. This home at 3132 Zoe Ct. in Galena sold for $887,500 on March 3.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

7. This home at 2322 Buttermilk Hill Road in Delaware sold for $991,000 on March 27.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

6. This home at 5151 Woodbridge Ave. in Powell sold for $1,150,000 on March 23.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

5. This home at 821 Riverbend Ave. in Powell sold for $1,400,000 on March 7.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

4. This home at 7900 Ginger Pl. in Dublin sold for $1,460,000 on March 7.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

3. This home at 1493 Jewett Road in Powell sold for $1,600,000 on March 24.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

2. This home at 833 Matthews Brook Ln. in Powell sold for $1,687,500 on March 2.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)

1. This home at 1755 Riverstone Drive in Powell sold for $2,100,000 on March 24.

(Delaware County Auditor’s Office)